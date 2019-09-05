Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

LyondellBasell in MOU with China's Bora for $12 billion chemical investments: Xinhua

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 07:08am EDT

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Chemical and fuel company LyondellBasell Industries entered a memorandum of understanding with China's Bora Enterprise Group to build a chemical complex in northeast China, state media Xinhua reported on Thursday.

Under the MOU, the companies agreed to invest $12 billion over the next 10 years in a series of petrochemical projects in Liaoning's Panjin city.

LyondellBasell will take 50% stake in the chemical projects being built by the Chinese firm, Xinhua said.

Among the proposed phase-one investment with a total cost of 18 billion yuan ($2.54 billion) are the production of 800,000 tonnes per year (tpy) of polyethylene, 600,000 tpy polypropylene and 350,000 tpy styrene, Xinhua reported, without giving a timeline when the facilities are expected to be built.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Alexander Smith)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES 1.34% 75.82 Delayed Quote.-8.83%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.05% 7.14492 Delayed Quote.4.02%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:21aEquity Trust Adds Stellar, Zcash To Its Digital Asset Platform for IRA Investors
BU
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:15aDallas Teen Publishes Award Winning Children’s Book Promoting Disability Representation
SE
07:11aSaudi ARAMCO signs MoU with China’s Zhejiang free trade zone
RE
07:10aMid America’s Jemma Pachiano Honored as HW Insider
SE
07:08aLYONDELLBASELL IN MOU WITH CHINA'S BORA FOR $12 BILLION CHEMICAL INVESTMENTS : Xinhua
RE
07:07aCENTRAL BANK OF BAHRAIN : CBB Sukuk Al-Ijara Oversubscribed (September 5th, 2019)
PU
07:07aCENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA : Open Market Operations - 05 September 2019
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Safran raises profit forecasts after strong first half results
2CYBG : CYBG : Britain's Clydesdale Bank shares plunge 20% on PPI provisions bombshell
3SAFRAN : SAFRAN : reports very strong performance for first-half 2019 - FY 2019 outlook substantially upgraded
4MTU AERO ENGINES : MTU Aero Moves Into Germany's DAX, Replacing Thyssenkrupp
5ATOS : ATOS : New CEO of Atos France

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group