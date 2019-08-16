Log in
Lyons Wealth Investment Strategies Now on Schwab Managed Account Marketplace

08/16/2019 | 10:19am EDT

WINTER PARK, Fla., Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyons Wealth Management LLC, an institutional money manager and private wealth advisor, today announced that two of its innovative investment strategies are now available to financial advisors on the Schwab Managed Account Marketplace.

Lyons Tactical Allocation Portfolio - A Different Approach to Tactical

An award-winning tactical strategy, the Lyons Tactical Allocation Portfolio seeks to capture more upside in bull markets by staying fully invested more continuously and minimizing the frequency of defensive shifts in volatile markets. Learn more: Lyons Tactical Allocation

Lyons Income Overlay - A Solution for Large Single Stock Positions

Designed for investors who own a large concentrated position in a single stock, the Lyons Income Overlay program is intended to generate additional income without trading the underlying shares, either directly or through options. Instead, we use the margin borrowing capacity of the stock to construct the Overlay with market index options. This allows your clients to tap into the income-generating power of their portfolio while preserving their legacy.  Learn more:  Lyons Income Overlay

To speak one-on-one with one of our portfolio managers about LTAP and Overlay, please reach out to us at (877) 951-8710 or info@lyonswealth.com.

The Managed Account Marketplace® ("Marketplace") platform provides access to hundreds of money managers and thousands of strategies in a dual contract structure. This structure allows for you to work directly with these managers while benefiting from Schwab's brokerage and custody services. Further information is available in the Schwab Advisor Center at Managed Account Marketplace.

About Lyons Wealth Management, LLC

Lyons Wealth Management, LLC is a registered investment advisor based in Winter Park, Florida that serves as an asset manager and sub-advisor to a broad range of clients and investment professionals. The firm offers its investment strategies through managed accounts and mutual funds. Lyons Wealth seeks to innovate forward-thinking investment strategies that address the needs of the ever-changing investment environment. 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lyons-wealth-investment-strategies-now-on-schwab-managed-account-marketplace-300902998.html

SOURCE Lyons Wealth Management LLC


© PRNewswire 2019
