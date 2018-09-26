Lyra Therapeutics : Announces $29.5 Million Series B Financing to Advance Innovative Therapeutics for Ear, Nose and Throat Diseases

Company’s lead product candidate, LYR-210, to enter Phase 2 clinical
study for chronic rhinosinusitis
Proprietary technology platform enables sustained therapy and targeting
deep into sinonasal tissues
Lyra
Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company
developing medicines precisely designed to target ear, nose and throat
(ENT) diseases, announced today a $29.5 million Series B equity
financing. Proceeds from the financing will be used to advance the
company’s lead product candidate, LYR-210,
into a Phase 2 clinical study for chronic rhinosinusitis, as well as
applying Lyra’s proprietary transmucosal
platform for other ENT diseases. The Series B round is led by
Perceptive Advisors and includes new investors RA Capital Management,
ArrowMark Partners and Soleus Capital, as well as participation by
existing investors Polaris Venture Partners, North Bridge Venture
Partners and Intersouth Partners.
The Series B financing provides Lyra with the funding for the planned
Phase 2 study of LYR-210 in chronic
rhinosinusitis (CRS), a debilitating disease caused by inflammation
of the paranasal sinus tissues that affects approximately 27 million
people, or 11% of the adult population in the U.S., according to the
U.S. Centers for Disease Control.1 LYR-210 has been developed
to use Lyra’s transmucosal therapeutic system to deliver a custom
long-acting formulation of an approved steroid deep into the sinonasal
tissues that are not accessible with conventional therapeutic
approaches. LYR-210 is designed to directly release anti-inflammatory
steroid therapy for up to six months. Lyra is applying its transmucosal
therapeutic system, comprised of drug administered through a polymeric
matrix, to address other ear, nose and throat diseases.
“We are delighted by the strong interest in this Series B fundraising
and are excited to broaden our investor base by having Perceptive
Advisors, RA Capital Management, ArrowMark Partners and Soleus Capital
join our existing investors,” said Maria
Palasis, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Lyra
Therapeutics. “With this funding and the progress of LYR-210 in the
clinic, we believe Lyra is well positioned to achieve our goal to
transform the ENT treatment paradigm by providing effective front-line
solutions for physicians and new treatment options for their patients.
We are excited to rapidly move forward with our Phase 2 clinical plans
for LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis, a disease for which millions of
patients seek new treatment options and alternatives to surgeries.”
Based on clinical results and progress to date, LYR-210 has the
potential to be the first
approved drug product for CRS and is the only product announced in
development to offer six months of drug therapy with a single
administration. LYR-210 is biodegradable and is designed to be
administered by a physician in a routine office visit. In Phase 1
clinical testing, LYR-210 was shown to be safe and well-tolerated and
demonstrated significant improvements in clinical outcomes in patients
with CRS. LYR-210 was successfully delivered to CRS patients both with
and without nasal polyps.
“Lyra Therapeutics is pioneering a new approach to the rapidly-evolving
field of ENT therapeutics and has made strong progress with its lead
product candidate, LYR-210, with potential for a pipeline of additional
therapeutics for other ENT diseases,” said Michael Altman, of Perceptive
Advisors. “We look forward to supporting Lyra’s plans to open up new
therapeutic opportunities for ENT diseases and to bring innovative
medicines to patients.”
Concurrent with the financing, Michael Altman of Perceptive Advisors has
joined Lyra’s board of directors. Recently, the company changed its name
to Lyra Therapeutics, Inc., from 480 Biomedical, Inc.
