Lysogene : Announces Presentations at Upcoming Scientific and Family Conferences

Lysogene (Paris:LYS) (FR0013233475 – LYS), a leading, biopharmaceutical
company pioneering gene therapy technologies to treat central nervous
system diseases, today announced that data will be presented at several
scientific and family events in the upcoming weeks.
47th
European Society for Pediatric Neurology (SENP), Paris, France
-
Presentation: Design, baseline characteristics, and 2-year
follow-up from the MPS IIIA natural history study used as control
group in gene therapy trial
-
Presenter: Dr Bénédicte Heron, Hôpital Trousseau, Paris
-
Date: March 22, 2019
-
Time: 12:15-12:30pm CET
3rd Annual Gene Therapy for Rare Disorders,
Boston MA, USA
-
Presentation: Navigating the Gene Therapy Path for CNS
Diseases to the Clinic – Rationale, Pharmacology, and Delivery
-
Presenter: Dr Ralph Laufer, Lysogene
-
Date: March 27, 2019
-
Time: 11:45am EST
National Tay Sachs and Associated Diseases
(NTSAD) 41st
Annual Family Conference, Raleigh, NC
-
Research session: GM1 breakout
-
Presenter: Samantha Parker, Lysogene
-
Date : April 12, 2019
-
Time: 9:30-10:45am EST
About Lysogene
Lysogene is a gene therapy company focused on the treatment of orphan
diseases of the central nervous system (CNS). The company has built a
unique capability to enable a safe and effective delivery of gene
therapies to the CNS to treat lysosomal diseases and other genetic
disorders of the CNS. A pivotal clinical trial in MPS IIIA in
partnership with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. is ongoing and a phase 1-2
clinical trial in GM1 Gangliosidosis is in preparation. In accordance
with the agreements signed between Lysogene and Sarepta Therapeutics,
Inc., Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will hold exclusive commercial rights
to LYS-SAF302 in the United States and markets outside Europe; and
Lysogene will maintain commercial exclusivity of LYS-SAF302 in Europe.
Lysogene is also collaborating with an academic partner to define the
strategy of development for the treatment of Fragile X syndrome, a
genetic disease related to autism. www.lysogene.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements,
especially on the Company’s progress of its phase 2-3 clinical trial.
Although the Company believes its expectations are based on reasonable
assumptions, all statements other than statements of historical fact
included in this press release about future events are subject to (i)
change without notice, (ii) factors beyond the Company’s control and
(iii) the financial capabilities of the Company. These statements may
include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or
including words such as “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “aim,” “intend,”
“may,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “objective”, “project,” “will,”
“can have,” “likely,” “should,” “would,” “could” and other words and
terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Forward-looking
statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the
Company’s control that could cause the Company’s actual results,
performance or achievements to be materially different from the expected
results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such
forward-looking statements. A further list and description of these
risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in the Company’s
regulatory filings with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers,
including in the 2017 registration document (Document de référence),
registered with the French Markets Authorities on June 4, 2018, under
number R. 18-047, and future filings and reports by the Company.
Furthermore, these forward-looking statements are only as of the date of
this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on
these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company
assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements
publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ
materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements,
even if new information becomes available in the future. If the Company
updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be
drawn that it will or will not make additional updates with respect to
those or other forward-looking statements.
This press release has been prepared in both French and English. In the
event of any differences between the two texts, the French language
version shall supersede.
