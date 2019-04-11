Lysogene : Reports Full Year 2018 Financial Results and Provides Operational Update

Regulatory News:
Lysogene (FR0013233475 - LYS), a biopharmaceutical company specializing
in gene therapy targeting central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today
announced its 2018 financial results, approved by the Board of Directors
on April 9, 2019. Audit procedures on the Company’s 2018 consolidated
financial statements were completed by the Company’s statutory auditors.
“2018 was a very important year for Lysogene. The signature of a
strategic collaboration with Sarepta Therapeutics, leading US player in
rare diseases and innovative treatments, validates Lysogene’s strategic
approach, expertise, and capacity to deliver. The payments associated
with this partnership, significantly extend Lysogene’s cash runway,” said
Karen Pignet-Aiach, Founder and CEO of Lysogene. “LYS-SAF302, the
first gene therapy for Sanfilippo Type A (MPS IIIA), is now in a Pivotal
Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat this lethal pediatric disease. In
addition, significant progress was made on Lysogene’s pipeline: We are
anticipating opening the IND for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis
with LYS-GM101 in the first half of 2020 and an external collaboration
was signed to complete the pre-clinical work for our new drug candidate
targeting the unmet medical need of Fragile X syndrome.”
Selected financial information on 31 December 2018 (IFRS consolidated
financial statements)
|
In thousands of euros
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Revenues
|
|
3,590
|
|
0
|
|
Other operating income
|
|
2,354
|
|
2,687
|
|
Research and development costs
|
|
(10,705)
|
|
(15,330)
|
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
(6,194)
|
|
(4,573)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income (loss)
|
|
(10,955)
|
|
(17,216)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
(10,925)
|
|
(17,794)
|
|
Earnings per share (€]
|
|
(0.87)
|
|
(1.52)
|
|
Net cash flows from operating activities
|
|
(9,393)
|
|
(14,615)
|
|
Net cash flows from financing activities
|
|
1,853
|
|
23,149
|
|
Change in net cash and cash equivalents
|
|
10,859
|
|
7,837
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year
|
|
24,952
|
|
14,089
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lysogene achieved €3.59 million Revenues (1) in 2018 (IFRS
recognition in connection with the partnership with Sarepta, as
described in the Company’s financial statements).
In 2018, research and development expenses amounted to € 10.7 million
compared with €15.3 million in 2017, mainly explained by a decrease in
costs for pre-clinical studies, manufacturing and the natural history
study for LYS-SAF302, compared to 2017. General and administrative
expenses amounted to €6.2 million compared with €4.5 million in 2017, an
increase mainly explained by exceptional costs booked in 2018 in
connection with the strategic partnership with Sarepta.
Operating income stood at € (10.9) million in 2018, compared with €
(17.2) million in 2017. Net income amounted to € (10.9) million in 2018,
compared with € (17.8) million in 2017.
As of December 31, 2018, and following the signature of the Global
Collaboration with Sarepta, the company had a cash position of €25
million, allowing the Company to fully fund its Phase 2/3 clinical trial
on LYS-SAF 302.
(1) In accordance with the new IFRS 15 standard "Revenue from
customer contracts", and after analysis with its external auditors,
Lysogene is now required to recognize revenues relating to the license
agreement signed with Sarepta. Revenues must be spread pro rata to the
direct internal and external costs associated with the development of
the LYS-SAF302 product, from the date of signature of the license
agreement on October 15, 2018 until the end of the Phase 2/3 clinical
trial for LYS-SAF302. Based on the estimated direct costs incurred over
the period from 15 October to 31 December 2018, which represent 7.7% of
total termination costs, Lysogene recorded revenues of €3.59 million for
the 2018 financial year, corresponding to 7.7% of the transaction price,
taking into account the amount of upfront and milestones acquired or
highly probable.
Operational update
Partnership with Sarepta
-
In October 2018, Lysogene entered into a Global Collaboration with
Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, a leading US company in genetic precision
medicine for rare diseases, to develop LYS-SAF302. The agreement also
provides Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. with an option on an additional
Lysogene gene therapy candidate targeting the central nervous system
(CNS). The terms of this partnership have been announced on 15 October
2018, and the collaboration is progressing well.
Launch of the LYS-SAF302 international Phase 2/3 clinical study
(AAVance) for the treatment of MPS IIIA
-
In February 2018, Lysogene obtained approval from the Paediatric
Committee (PDCO) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on the
LYS-SAF302 Paediatric Investigation Plan (PIP). This regulatory
milestone confirmed the design of the single-arm phase 2/3 clinical
trial in MPS IIIA. As a result, Lysogene will be eligible for a 2-year
marketing exclusivity extension - in addition to the 10-year
exclusivity associated with the orphan drug designation granted by the
EMA.
-
In September 2018, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the
Investigational New Drug (IND) application, authorizing the initiation
of the Phase 2/3 (AAVance) clinical trial in the United States.
-
In February 2019, Lysogene treated the first patient in the Phase 2/3
clinical trial (AAVance) evaluating LYS-SAF302 gene therapy in MPS
IIIA, triggering milestone payments totaling $18 million (€16 million)
from Sarepta to Lysogene.
Progress of other programs
-
In April 2018, Lysogene expanded its portfolio of programs by entering
into a partnership to develop an AAV-based gene therapy for the
treatment of Fragile X syndrome, the most common inherited form of
intellectual disability and autism spectrum disorders. This program is
built on Lysogene's existing expertise in CNS diseases and gene
therapy, and capitalizes on the company's clinical and manufacturing
capabilities.
-
In June 2018, Lysogene held a Scientific Advice Meeting at the
European Medicines Agency (EMA) to define the development plan for
LYS-GM101, and IND is scheduled for the first half of 2020.
Upcoming financial events
-
April 22, 2019 (after market close): Turnover and cash flow for the
first quarter of 2019
-
April 30, 2019: Reference Document 2018
-
June 26, 2019: Ordinary General Assembly
-
July 25, 2019 (after market close): Turnover and cash flow for the 2nd
quarter of 2019
About Lysogene
Lysogene is a gene therapy company focused on treatment of orphan
diseases for the central nervous system (CNS). The company has built a
unique capability to enable a safe and effective delivery of gene
therapies to the CNS to treat lysosomal diseases and other genetic
disorders of the CNS. A pivotal clinical trial in MPS IIIA in
partnership with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. is ongoing and a phase 1-2
clinical trial in GM1 Gangliosidosis is in preparation. In accordance
with the agreements signed between Lysogene and Sarepta Therapeutics,
Inc., Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will hold exclusive commercial rights
to LYS-SAF302 in the United States and markets outside Europe, and
Lysogene will maintain commercial exclusivity of LYS-SAF302 in Europe.
Lysogene is also collaborating with a major partner to define the
strategy of development for the treatment of Fragile X syndrome, a
genetic disease related to autism. www.lysogene.com.
Lysogene's forward-looking statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, especially on
the Company’s progress of its Phase2/3 clinical trial. Although the
Company believes that its expectations are based on reasonable
assumptions, any statements other than statements of historical facts
that may be contained in this press release relating to future events
are subject to (i) change without notice, (ii) factors beyond the
Company's control and (iii) the Company's financial capabilities. These
statements may include, but are not limited to, any statement beginning
with, followed by or including words or phrases such as "objective",
"believe", "anticipate", "foresee", "aim", "intend", "may",
"anticipate", "estimate", "plan", "project", "will", "may", "probably",
"should", "could" and other words and phrases of the same meaning or
used in negative form. Forward-looking statements are subject to
inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control that may,
if any, cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ
materially from those anticipated or expressed explicitly or implicitly
by such forward-looking statements. A list and description of these
risks, contingencies and uncertainties can be found in the documents
filed by the Company with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF)
pursuant to its regulatory obligations, including the Company's 2017
registration document, registered with the AMF on June 4, 2018 under
number R. 18-047, as well as in the documents and reports to be
published subsequently by the Company. In addition, these
forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press
release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these
forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does
not undertake any obligation to publicly update these forward-looking
statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ
materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements,
including in the event that new information becomes available. The
Company's update of one or more forward-looking statements does not
imply that the Company will make any further updates to such
forward-looking statements or other forward-looking statements.
This press release is for information purposes only. The information
contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation
of an offer to buy or subscribe for the Company's shares in any
jurisdiction, in particular in France. Similarly, this press release
does not constitute investment advice and should not be treated as such.
It is not related to the investment objectives, financial situation or
specific needs of any recipient. It should not deprive the recipients of
the opportunity to exercise their own judgment. All opinions expressed
in this document are subject to change without notice. The distribution
of this press release may be subject to legal restrictions in certain
jurisdictions. Persons who come to know about this press release are
required to inquire about and comply with these restrictions.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005745/en/