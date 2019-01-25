Lysosomal Acid Lipase Deficiency Financial Assistance Program Launched by The Assistance Fund

The Assistance Fund, an independent charitable patient assistance foundation that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs, today announced the launch of a new financial assistance program for individuals living with Lysosomal Acid Lipase Deficiency.

An ultra-rare, chronic, progressive disorder, Lysosomal Acid Lipase Deficiency (LAL-D) is caused by abnormalities in the LIPA gene, which is responsible for the body’s ability to produce the lysosomal acid lipase (LAL) enzyme. The LAL enzyme breaks down lipids (fats) and cholesterol within the body. Without this enzyme, lipids can accumulate in organs throughout the body and lead to high levels of what is known as “bad cholesterol.” An excess of lipids in specific organs like the liver can lead to serious health outcomes such as cirrhosis and liver failure.1

“For individuals living with ultra-rare diseases, their day-to-day realities can be overwhelming,” said Mark P. McGreevy, President and CEO, The Assistance Fund. “As a progressive disorder, symptoms of LAL-D can worsen over time, and disease management is important. At The Assistance Fund, we make it a priority to help those living with rare and ultra-rare conditions get the financial support they need so that they can access the medical treatments that are vital to their care.”

LAL-D can be hard to diagnose due to the varying nature of symptoms and the rarity of the disease.1 Symptoms can include abdominal pain, easy bruising, jaundice and even premature heart attack or stroke.1,2

To learn more or determine eligibility for financial support, individuals should visit tafcares.org or call (855) 308-0361 to speak with a patient advocate.

A list of all the programs available at The Assistance Fund can be found on the website tafcares.org.

About The Assistance Fund

The Assistance Fund is an independent charitable patient assistance foundation that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs by providing financial assistance for their copayments, coinsurance, deductibles and other health-related expenses. The Assistance Fund currently manages more than 50 programs – each of which covers the FDA-approved medications that treat a specific disease. Since its founding in 2009, The Assistance Fund has helped more than 78,000 adults and children access the medicines they need to stay healthy or manage a chronic condition. To learn more about The Assistance Fund, or for information on how to donate, please visit tafcares.org.

