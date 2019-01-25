Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lysosomal Acid Lipase Deficiency Financial Assistance Program Launched by The Assistance Fund

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/25/2019 | 09:31am EST

The Assistance Fund, an independent charitable patient assistance foundation that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs, today announced the launch of a new financial assistance program for individuals living with Lysosomal Acid Lipase Deficiency.

An ultra-rare, chronic, progressive disorder, Lysosomal Acid Lipase Deficiency (LAL-D) is caused by abnormalities in the LIPA gene, which is responsible for the body’s ability to produce the lysosomal acid lipase (LAL) enzyme. The LAL enzyme breaks down lipids (fats) and cholesterol within the body. Without this enzyme, lipids can accumulate in organs throughout the body and lead to high levels of what is known as “bad cholesterol.” An excess of lipids in specific organs like the liver can lead to serious health outcomes such as cirrhosis and liver failure.1

“For individuals living with ultra-rare diseases, their day-to-day realities can be overwhelming,” said Mark P. McGreevy, President and CEO, The Assistance Fund. “As a progressive disorder, symptoms of LAL-D can worsen over time, and disease management is important. At The Assistance Fund, we make it a priority to help those living with rare and ultra-rare conditions get the financial support they need so that they can access the medical treatments that are vital to their care.”

LAL-D can be hard to diagnose due to the varying nature of symptoms and the rarity of the disease.1 Symptoms can include abdominal pain, easy bruising, jaundice and even premature heart attack or stroke.1,2

To learn more or determine eligibility for financial support, individuals should visit tafcares.org or call (855) 308-0361 to speak with a patient advocate.

A list of all the programs available at The Assistance Fund can be found on the website tafcares.org.

About The Assistance Fund

The Assistance Fund is an independent charitable patient assistance foundation that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs by providing financial assistance for their copayments, coinsurance, deductibles and other health-related expenses. The Assistance Fund currently manages more than 50 programs – each of which covers the FDA-approved medications that treat a specific disease. Since its founding in 2009, The Assistance Fund has helped more than 78,000 adults and children access the medicines they need to stay healthy or manage a chronic condition. To learn more about The Assistance Fund, or for information on how to donate, please visit tafcares.org.

References

1. “Lysosomal Acid Lipase Deficiency.” American Liver Foundation. Retrieved from: https://liverfoundation.org/for-patients/about-the-liver/diseases-of-the-liver/lysosomal-acid-lipase-deficiency/#information-for-the-newly-diagnosed.

2. “Lysosomal acid lipase deficiency.” National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences: Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center. Retrieved from: https://rarediseases.info.nih.gov/diseases/12097/lysosomal-acid-lipase-deficiency.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:42aNVR : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:41aPEAPACK-GLADSTONE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:41aTSX opens higher on gains in material shares
RE
09:40aPW MEDTECH : controlling shareholder buys 28m shares
AQ
09:40aQIANHAI HEALTH : chairman sells 47.6% of shares
AQ
09:40aVOSSLOH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
09:39aXIAOMI : announces expansion plans amidst growing competition in Africa's mobile market
AQ
09:39aSUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:39aFAROE PETROLEUM : Holding(s) in Company
AQ
09:38aNEXUS ENERGY : Services, Inc. Acquires Real Estate App Address
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : Beats Expectations With Focus on Operations -- Update
2ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : beats fourth-quarter forecasts on cost cuts and U.S. demand
3TELIA COMPANY : TELIA : Swings to 4Q Net Loss on Eurasian Exit
4MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD : GE URGES SPEEDY FIX FOR POWER TURBINE BLADES, SAYS BLADE BROKE IN 2015: sour..
5INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Faces Pressure in Data-Center Business

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.