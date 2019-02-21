Lytics : Raises $35 Million to Extend Leadership Position in Customer Data Platform Market

Lytics, the leading Customer Data Platform (“CDP”) for marketers, today
announced the closing of a $35 million Series C investment round. The
round was led by JMI Equity, a growth equity firm focused on investing
in leading software companies, with participation from current investors
Comcast Ventures, Two Sigma Ventures, Rembrandt Venture Partners and
Voyager Capital.
This investment will enable Lytics to scale and meet the exploding
demand for a CDP that unifies customer data, delivers actionable
insights, and orchestrates and optimizes cross-channel campaigns. The
company will add more robust connectivity into the tools marketers use
most and deliver more reporting options to help customers measure
success. Lytics will also mature its deployment methodology,
accelerating its customers’ ability to achieve a quick time to value and
measurable results. The investment comes as Lytics closed out a
record-breaking 2018, during which the company saw revenue increase
nearly 3x and adoption of the Lytics platform more than double across
every industry. Today, more than 175 enterprise brands rely on Lytics to
know and serve their customers.
“Lytics is a transformational platform built to help strategic marketers
navigate ever-evolving consumer behavior while providing actionable
intelligence based on individual customer engagement with their brand,”
said James McDermott, CEO of Lytics. “This investment and JMI’s
partnership will accelerate our leadership position in the CDP market
with a focus on removing the complexity marketers face in their everyday
workflows.”
The Lytics CDP is the most comprehensive solution for simplifying and
optimizing strategic marketing initiatives. The platform brings value to
corporate marketing departments by delivering data-driven insights
marketers can use to more effectively match people to the campaigns they
are running. With Lytics, campaigns shift from complex, rule-based flow
charts to goal-based customer journeys, optimized for each individual in
every channel. Lytics is setting a new standard for increasing
relevance, accelerating time to market and improving ROI for marketing
campaigns.
"Lytics is the market leader in the fast-growing customer data platform
space and we’re excited to take advantage of opportunities to further
solidify the Company’s position as the premier provider of customer data
insights,” said Suken Vakil, General Partner at JMI Equity. “As
marketers seek to coordinate more of their campaigns across channels,
Lytics is perfectly positioned to make this possible. We’re thrilled to
support this leading team on their next phase of growth.”
About Lytics
Lytics helps enterprises orchestrate individually personalized marketing
experiences through the industry’s most advanced Customer Data Platform
(CDP). Since 2014, Lytics has enabled popular media, entertainment,
consumer goods, travel, hospitality and tech brands to execute
one-to-one marketing programs that their customers welcome. Brands using
Lytics include Nestlé, The Economist, AEG, Atlassian and 1-800 Contacts.
Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, Lytics is led by marketing and
technology veterans who’ve held leadership positions at Webtrends, Urban
Airship, Tripwire and Puppet.
About JMI
JMI Equity is a growth equity firm focused on investing in leading
software companies. Founded in 1992, JMI has invested in over 140
businesses in its target markets, successfully completed over 90 exits
and raised more than $4 billion of committed capital. JMI partners with
exceptional management teams to help build their companies into industry
leaders. For more information, visit www.jmi.com.
