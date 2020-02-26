Log in
Lytx : Announces Recipients of the Inaugural Lytx : Innovation Award

02/26/2020 | 01:59pm EST

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lytx® today announced the recipients of the 2020 Lytx Innovation Award, which recognizes four industry-leading companies for their work in using technology to advance the safety of their employees while driving continuous improvements within their operations.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8470555-lytx-innovation-award/

"We congratulate each of these four companies for demonstrating tremendous commitments to advancing safety and operational excellence within their organizations," said David Riordan, Lytx's chief client officer. "Their highly innovative uses of video telematics and fleet management tools, as well as their fearless embrace of new technologies, help to shine a path for others in their respective industries."

The 2020 Innovation Award recipients are:

Dycom Industries, Inc. – Co-Winner
Dycom Industries and its 14,000 professionals design and deploy scalable network infrastructure to meet an exploding demand for ultra-fast broadband. Through sophisticated integrations of multiple data streams via Lytx's open application-programming interface (API), Dycom Industries has created comprehensive and informed safety profiles for its 10,000+ drivers; encouraged supervisors to perform safety inspections during field visits; accounted for workers and assets during emergency situations; and helped ensure crews are fully prepared in the path of impending storms. With the help of Lytx technology, Dycom has been able to thoughtfully extract value from its data streams, ultimately combining them in innovative ways to achieve a high level of safety and efficiency within the organization.

MV Transportation, Inc. – Co-Winner 
Providing mobility for 110 million passengers a year, MV Transportation has been on a transformational path using data to optimize its performance, and deliver best-in-class safety and customer service. For the past two years, MV has taken a more proactive approach to finding and mitigating risk. In 2019, the organization created an Alliance for Innovation in Mobility (AIM) in order to strategically exchange insights and best practices, creating meaningful innovations that ultimately improved the overall passenger experience. These ideas were then implemented in the field and supported with training, recognition, and accountability. MV's efforts have altogether resulted in two record-setting years of safety performance, including a 25% reduction in average collision severity between 2017 and 2019, and 12% year-over-year decline in risk this past year.

Cargo Transporters, Inc.Finalist
Cargo Transporters is known in the industry as a carrier that delivers on its promises – safely and in a timely manner. Operating a fleet of approximately 520 tractors and 1,785 trailers, Cargo Transporters leverages some of the most advanced technologies in order to reduce risk. The carrier last year rolled out Lytx's machine vision and artificial intelligence tools to identify previously uncaptured risks and used video to facilitate "fierce conversations" with its drivers. The usage of this technology has led to improved risk awareness for its fleet managers and driver force.

National Grid – Finalist
One of the world's largest investor-owned energy companies, National Grid sums up its core values with two mantras: "Do the Right Thing" and "Find a Better Way." Its Innovation Award entry exemplifies both values. In 2019, National Grid used Lytx's application-programming interface (API) to build a custom safety dashboard with a goal of highlighting safe driving positive reinforcement, and facilitating constructive coaching by providing additional feedback to drivers. This was no simple task as the effort required National Grid to work closely with 20 separate labor unions to agree on ways to recognize drivers – and help keep safety top of mind at all times.

"This was our first year presenting this award, and we were deeply gratified by the large number of entries," Riordan said. "While that made it more difficult to choose our finalists and winners, we were truly inspired by the sheer strength, quality, and inventiveness of virtually every submission we received for the Lytx Innovation Award."

About Lytx
Lytx® is a leading provider of video telematics, analytics, safety and productivity solutions for commercial, public sector and field services fleets. Our unrivaled Driver Safety Program, powered by our best-in-class DriveCam® Event Recorder, is proven to help save lives and reduce risk. We harness the power of video to help clients see what happened in the past, manage their operations more efficiently in the present and improve driver behavior to change the future. Our customizable services and programs span driver safety, risk detection, fleet tracking, compliance and fuel management. Using the world's largest driving database of its kind, along with proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence technology, we help protect and connect thousands of fleets and more than millions of drivers worldwide. For more information on Lytx telematics system, visit http://www.lytx.com@lytx on Twitter, LinkedIn, our Facebook page or our YouTube channel.

Contact:
Lytx
Alison Graves
858-380-3114
alison.graves@lytx.com

 

Jerry Sigmon, Jr., Chief Operating Officer, Cargo Transporters, recognized as a finalist in the 2020 Lytx Innovation Awards by Dave Riordan, Lytx EVP and Chief Client Officer.

 

Matt Lovato, Senior Manager, Safety, Dycom Industries, Inc. accepts Lytx inaugural 2020 Lytx Innovation Award from David Riordan, Lytx EVP and Chief Client Officer, at Lytx’s User Group Conference. Dycom is a co-winner of the award, with MV Transportation

 

Stephanie Weber, Vice President of Safety Operations, MV Transportation, accepts Lytx inaugural 2020 Lytx Innovation Award from David Riordan, Lytx EVP and Chief Client Officer, at Lytx’s User Group Conference. MV is a co-winner of the award, with Dycom Industries.

 

Recipients of the Inaugural 2020 Lytx Innovation Awards Acknowledged for Outstanding Achievements in Advancing Employee Safety While Driving Continuous Improvement in Their Operations L-R Mike Cooley, Lytx enterprise sales manager, accepting on behalf of Samantha Murray, from award finalist National Grid. Jerry Sigmon, Chief Operating Officer from award finalist Cargo Transporters Matt Lovato, Senior Manager, Safety, from award co-winner Dycom Industries Stephanie Weber, Vice President of Safety Operations from award co-winner MV Transportation David Riordan, Lytx EVP and Chief Client Officer

 

Lytx Logo (PRNewsFoto/Lytx, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Lytx)

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lytx-announces-recipients-of-the-inaugural-lytx-innovation-award-301011942.html

SOURCE Lytx


© PRNewswire 2020
