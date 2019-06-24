Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (HYST LN)

Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)



24-Jun-2019 / 11:16 CET/CEST

FUND: Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 21-Jun-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 102.2176 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 312500 CODE: HYST LN ISIN: LU1617164055



