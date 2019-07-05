Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (HYST LN)
Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jul-2019 / 18:05 CET/CEST
FUND: Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 04-Jul-2019
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 102.3625
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 89500
CODE: HYST LN
ISIN: LU1617164055