Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 05:05am EDT

Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (HYST LN)
Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

10-Jul-2019 / 10:40 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 09-Jul-2019

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 102.3262

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 89500

CODE: HYST LN

ISIN: LU1617164055
ISIN: LU1617164055
Category Code: NAV
TIDM: HYST LN
Sequence No.: 12976
EQS News ID: 839191

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=839191&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:28aINTU PROPERTIES : Amazon and Enterprise Nation help online brands get physical at St David's, Cardiff
PU
05:28aSAFECHARGE INTERNATIONAL : Form 8.3 -
PU
05:28aBEIJINGWEST INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL : CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE (in...
PU
05:28aGOOD FRIEND INTERNATIONAL : Sales announcement
PU
05:28aJCDECAUX : promotes eco-friendly mobility with the roll-out of new electric vehicles for the regulation of its self-service bikes
PU
05:28aK+S : increases capacity for magnesium sulphate anhydrous
PU
05:28aGREENE KING : Kick starts the career of 300 young people with the prince's trust
PU
05:28aCRYSTAL AMBER FUND : Dividend Declaration
PR
05:26aARKEMA : Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 01 July to 05 July 2019
BU
05:24aNIO INC : . Provides Second Quarter 2019 Delivery Update
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
2SK HYNIX INC : Japan, South Korea raise stakes in dispute over forced labor
3TOTAL : Total Sells U.K. Assets to Petrogas for $635 Million
4WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Partners With Yes Bank on Biometric Payment
5PEPSICO : PepsiCo Boosts Spending And Sales -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About