Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - UCITS ETF Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

07/05/2019 | 12:10pm EDT

Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - UCITS ETF Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc (MFEG LN)
Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - UCITS ETF Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

05-Jul-2019 / 18:06 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - UCITS ETF Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc

DEALING DATE: 04-Jul-2019

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 125.7867

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16901

CODE: MFEG LN

ISIN: LU1237272825
Category Code: NAV
TIDM: MFEG LN
Sequence No.: 12545
EQS News ID: 837243

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=837243&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
