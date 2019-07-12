Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - UCITS ETF Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc (MFEG LN)

Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - UCITS ETF Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)



12-Jul-2019

FUND: Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - UCITS ETF Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc DEALING DATE: 11-Jul-2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 123.9227 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16901 CODE: MFEG LN ISIN: LU1237272825



