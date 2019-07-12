Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - UCITS ETF Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/12/2019 | 05:50am EDT

Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - UCITS ETF Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc (MFEG LN)
Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - UCITS ETF Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

12-Jul-2019 / 11:42 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - UCITS ETF Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc

DEALING DATE: 11-Jul-2019

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 123.9227

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16901

CODE: MFEG LN

ISIN: LU1237272825
ISIN: LU1237272825
Category Code: NAV
TIDM: MFEG LN
Sequence No.: 13270
EQS News ID: 840547

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=840547&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:07aOLIN CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:07aGROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06:07aDIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LTD. : Form 8.3 - OneSavings Bank plc - Ordinary shares
AQ
06:06aKENYA AIRWAYS : Sets Up a Flight Simulator to Boost Safety
AQ
06:06aOLD MUTUAL : ZSE to Maintain Dual Listing for Local Companies
AQ
06:06aSUNESIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:06aOLD MUTUAL : Former Top Govt Official in U.S.$5 Million Zinara Storm
AQ
06:06aPARALLAX HEALTH SCIENCES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:06aMASSROOTS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:06aASCENT SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING RESHUFFLES MANAGEMENT OF GROUNDED 737: memo
2DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Cuts 2019 Earnings Outlook Again
3ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Cuts Outlook for Asia Unit's IPO
4FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : Thomas Cook turns to China's Fosun to save oldest travel firm
5THOMAS COOK GROUP : THOMAS COOK : Proposed recapitalisation of Thomas Cook Group

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About