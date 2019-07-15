Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - UCITS ETF Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc (MFEG LN)
Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - UCITS ETF Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Jul-2019 / 17:17 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
FUND: Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - UCITS ETF Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc
DEALING DATE: 12-Jul-2019
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 124.1261
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16901
CODE: MFEG LN
ISIN: LU1237272825