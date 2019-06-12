Log in
Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

06/12/2019 | 04:30am EDT

Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GIL5 LN)
12-Jun-2019 / 10:22 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 11-Jun-2019

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 93.5319

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1732000

CODE: GIL5 LN

ISIN: LU1439943090
Category Code: NAV
TIDM: GIL5 LN
Sequence No.: 9908
EQS News ID: 823183

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=823183&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
