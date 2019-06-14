Log in
Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

0
06/14/2019 | 05:00am EDT

Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GIL5 LN)
Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

14-Jun-2019 / 10:42 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 13-Jun-2019

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 93.5178

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1767000

CODE: GIL5 LN

ISIN: LU1439943090
Category Code: NAV
TIDM: GIL5 LN
Sequence No.: 10209
EQS News ID: 824843

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=824843&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
HOT NEWS
