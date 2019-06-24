Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GIL5 LN)
Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jun-2019 / 11:17 CET/CEST
FUND: Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 21-Jun-2019
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 93.4928
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1967000
CODE: GIL5 LN
ISIN: LU1439943090