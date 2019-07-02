Log in
Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

07/02/2019 | 05:05am EDT

Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GIST LN)
Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

02-Jul-2019 / 10:40 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 01-Jul-2019

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.3365

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 519000

CODE: GIST LN

ISIN: LU1910939849
ISIN: LU1910939849
Category Code: NAV
TIDM: GIST LN
Sequence No.: 12074
EQS News ID: 834641

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=834641&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
