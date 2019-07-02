Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GIST LN)

Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)



02-Jul-2019 / 10:40 CET/CEST

FUND: Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 01-Jul-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.3365 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 519000 CODE: GIST LN ISIN: LU1910939849



