Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

07/04/2019 | 04:35am EDT

Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GIST LN)
Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

04-Jul-2019 / 10:15 CET/CEST

04-Jul-2019 / 10:15 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 03-Jul-2019

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.3494

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 519000

CODE: GIST LN

ISIN: LU1910939849
ISIN: LU1910939849
Category Code: NAV
TIDM: GIST LN
Sequence No.: 12385
EQS News ID: 836181

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

© EQS 2019
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About