Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

06/17/2019 | 04:05am EDT

Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc (LCJG LN)
Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

17-Jun-2019 / 09:41 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc

DEALING DATE: 14-Jun-2019

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 9.2539

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5524894

CODE: LCJG LN

ISIN: LU1781541682
Category Code: NAV
TIDM: LCJG LN
Sequence No.: 10366
EQS News ID: 825543

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

© EQS 2019
