Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc (LCJG LN)
Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jul-2019 / 17:41 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc
DEALING DATE: 02-Jul-2019
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 9.5349
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5524894
CODE: LCJG LN
ISIN: LU1781541682