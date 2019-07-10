Log in
Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

07/10/2019 | 04:55am EDT

Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc (LCJG LN)
10-Jul-2019 / 10:40 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc

DEALING DATE: 09-Jul-2019

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 9.4523

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5524894

CODE: LCJG LN

ISIN: LU1781541682
Category Code: NAV
TIDM: LCJG LN
Sequence No.: 12982
EQS News ID: 839203

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=839203&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
