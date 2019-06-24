Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (TIPH LN)

Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)



24-Jun-2019 / 11:17 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Net Asset Value(s)



FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist DEALING DATE: 21-Jun-2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 102.2565 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6330800 CODE: TIPH LN ISIN: LU1452600601



