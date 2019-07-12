Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (TIPH LN)

Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)



FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist DEALING DATE: 11-Jul-2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 101.5309 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6475800 CODE: TIPH LN ISIN: LU1452600601



