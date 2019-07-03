Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc (MSEX LN)
Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jul-2019 / 17:43 CET/CEST
FUND: Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc
DEALING DATE: 02-Jul-2019
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 121.8579
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 74863
CODE: MSEX LN
ISIN: FR0012399772