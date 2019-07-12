Log in
Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

07/12/2019 | 05:50am EDT

Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc (MSEX LN)
Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

12-Jul-2019 / 11:43 CET/CEST

12-Jul-2019 / 11:43 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc

DEALING DATE: 11-Jul-2019

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 121.6016

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 74863

CODE: MSEX LN

ISIN: FR0012399772
Category Code: NAV
TIDM: MSEX LN
Sequence No.: 13257
EQS News ID: 840521

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

© EQS 2019
