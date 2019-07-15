Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc (MSEX LN)

Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)



15-Jul-2019 / 17:18 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Net Asset Value(s)



FUND: Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Jul-2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 121.6379 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 74863 CODE: MSEX LN ISIN: FR0012399772



