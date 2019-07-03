Log in
Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

07/03/2019 | 11:45am EDT

Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

03-Jul-2019 / 17:43 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc

DEALING DATE: 02-Jul-2019

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 144.4445

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 322896

CODE: MSEU LN

ISIN: FR0012399806
Category Code: NAV
TIDM: MSEU LN
Sequence No.: 12231
EQS News ID: 835777

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=835777&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
