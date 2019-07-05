Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc (MSEU LN)

Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)



05-Jul-2019 / 18:07 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)



FUND: Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc DEALING DATE: 04-Jul-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 146.0526 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 322896 CODE: MSEU LN ISIN: FR0012399806



