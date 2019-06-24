Lyxor FTSE UK Quality Low Vol Dividend (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (DOSH LN)
Lyxor FTSE UK Quality Low Vol Dividend (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jun-2019 / 11:16 CET/CEST
FUND: Lyxor FTSE UK Quality Low Vol Dividend (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 21-Jun-2019
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 93.7312
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16272
CODE: DOSH LN
ISIN: LU1603457992