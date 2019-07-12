Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lyxor FTSE UK Quality Low Vol Dividend (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/12/2019 | 05:45am EDT

Lyxor FTSE UK Quality Low Vol Dividend (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (DOSH LN)
Lyxor FTSE UK Quality Low Vol Dividend (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

12-Jul-2019 / 11:41 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor FTSE UK Quality Low Vol Dividend (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 11-Jul-2019

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 92.7786

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16272

CODE: DOSH LN

ISIN: LU1603457992
ISIN: LU1603457992
Category Code: NAV
TIDM: DOSH LN
Sequence No.: 13281
EQS News ID: 840569

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=840569&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:07aOLIN CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:07aGROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06:07aDIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LTD. : Form 8.3 - OneSavings Bank plc - Ordinary shares
AQ
06:06aKENYA AIRWAYS : Sets Up a Flight Simulator to Boost Safety
AQ
06:06aOLD MUTUAL : ZSE to Maintain Dual Listing for Local Companies
AQ
06:06aSUNESIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:06aOLD MUTUAL : Former Top Govt Official in U.S.$5 Million Zinara Storm
AQ
06:06aPARALLAX HEALTH SCIENCES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:06aMASSROOTS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:06aASCENT SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING RESHUFFLES MANAGEMENT OF GROUNDED 737: memo
2DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Cuts 2019 Earnings Outlook Again
3ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Cuts Outlook for Asia Unit's IPO
4FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : Thomas Cook turns to China's Fosun to save oldest travel firm
5THOMAS COOK GROUP : THOMAS COOK : Proposed recapitalisation of Thomas Cook Group

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About