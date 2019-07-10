Log in
Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

07/10/2019 | 05:00am EDT

Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (SWIH LN)
Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

10-Jul-2019 / 10:42 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist

DEALING DATE: 09-Jul-2019

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 98.8372

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 43000

CODE: SWIH LN

ISIN: LU1571052304
Category Code: NAV
TIDM: SWIH LN
Sequence No.: 12974
EQS News ID: 839187

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=839187&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
