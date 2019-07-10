Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (SWIH LN)
Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jul-2019 / 10:42 CET/CEST
FUND: Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist
DEALING DATE: 09-Jul-2019
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 98.8372
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 43000
CODE: SWIH LN
ISIN: LU1571052304