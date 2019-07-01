Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc (JPXX LN)

Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)



01-Jul-2019 / 18:01 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)



FUND: Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc DEALING DATE: 28-Jun-2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 112.7892 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 292154 CODE: JPXX LN ISIN: LU1646359619



