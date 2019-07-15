Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 11:20am EDT

Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc (JPXX LN)
Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

15-Jul-2019 / 17:16 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc

DEALING DATE: 12-Jul-2019

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 114.4516

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 292154

CODE: JPXX LN

ISIN: LU1646359619
ISIN: LU1646359619
Category Code: NAV
TIDM: JPXX LN
Sequence No.: 13461
EQS News ID: 841527

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=841527&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:35aKARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES : Appointment of Geo-Science Consultant
PU
11:35aUS BANCORP : New online resource provides business owners with ethics guidance
PU
11:35aLYXOR JPX-NIKKEI 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED TO USD - ACC : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
11:35aLYXOR S&P 500 UCITS ETF - DIST (USD) : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
11:35aLYXOR FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - DIST : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
11:35aLYXOR RUSSELL 1000 VALUE UCITS ETF - ACC : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
11:35aLYXOR MSCI WORLD COMMUNICATION SERVICES TR UCITS ETF - ACC (USD) : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
11:35aLYXOR $ FLOATING RATE NOTE UCITS ETF - MONTHLY HEDGED TO GBP - DIST : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
11:35aLYXOR MSCI WORLD FINANCIALS TR UCITS ETF - ACC (USD) : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
11:35aLYXOR RUSSELL 2000 UCITS ETF - ACC : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : U.S. proposes barring big tech companies from offering financial services, digital currencies
2CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : CARL ZEISS MEDITEC : is aiming for the upper end of its revenue forecast for the curre..
3HOLD THE BEERS: Budweiser APAC IPO hit by investor push-back
4PEUGEOT : PEUGEOT : PSA sales slide on emerging-market setbacks
5WTI : CRUDE OIL : China June crude oil throughput rises to record on new plants

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About