Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc (JPXU LN)
Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jun-2019 / 11:16 CET/CEST
FUND: Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc
DEALING DATE: 21-Jun-2019
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 117.193
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 383864
CODE: JPXU LN
ISIN: LU1646359882