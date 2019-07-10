Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc (JPXU LN)
Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jul-2019 / 10:41 CET/CEST
FUND: Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc
DEALING DATE: 09-Jul-2019
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 119.575
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 383864
CODE: JPXU LN
ISIN: LU1646359882