Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

07/12/2019 | 05:50am EDT

Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc (JPXU LN)
12-Jul-2019 / 11:41 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc

DEALING DATE: 11-Jul-2019

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 119.8226

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 383864

CODE: JPXU LN

ISIN: LU1646359882
Category Code: NAV
TIDM: JPXU LN
Sequence No.: 13284
EQS News ID: 840575

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=840575&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
