Lyxor MSCI World Communication Services TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (TELW LN)
Lyxor MSCI World Communication Services TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jul-2019 / 18:05 CET/CEST
FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Communication Services TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)
DEALING DATE: 28-Jun-2019
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 128.593
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 79765
CODE: TELW LN
ISIN: LU0533034392