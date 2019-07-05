Lyxor MSCI World Communication Services TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (TELW LN)

Lyxor MSCI World Communication Services TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)



05-Jul-2019 / 18:06 CET/CEST

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Communication Services TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 04-Jul-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 131.6178 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 79765 CODE: TELW LN ISIN: LU0533034392



