Lyxor MSCI World Communication Services TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (TELW LN)
Lyxor MSCI World Communication Services TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jul-2019 / 18:06 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Communication Services TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)
DEALING DATE: 04-Jul-2019
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 131.6178
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 79765
CODE: TELW LN
ISIN: LU0533034392