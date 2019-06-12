Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (STAW LN)

Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)



12-Jun-2019 / 10:23 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)



FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 11-Jun-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 349.3218 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 31185 CODE: STAW LN ISIN: LU0533032347



