Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

0
07/05/2019 | 12:15pm EDT

Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (STAW LN)
Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

05-Jul-2019 / 18:05 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)

DEALING DATE: 04-Jul-2019

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 355.8639

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 31185

CODE: STAW LN

ISIN: LU0533032347
Category Code: NAV
TIDM: STAW LN
Sequence No.: 12535
EQS News ID: 837223

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=837223&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
0
