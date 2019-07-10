Log in
Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

0
07/10/2019 | 05:00am EDT

Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (STAW LN)
Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

10-Jul-2019 / 10:43 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)

DEALING DATE: 09-Jul-2019

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 352.3917

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 31185

CODE: STAW LN

ISIN: LU0533032347
ISIN: LU0533032347
Category Code: NAV
TIDM: STAW LN
Sequence No.: 12954
EQS News ID: 839147

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=839147&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
