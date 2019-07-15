Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 11:20am EDT

Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (STAW LN)
Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

15-Jul-2019 / 17:18 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)

DEALING DATE: 12-Jul-2019

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 355.0291

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 31185

CODE: STAW LN

ISIN: LU0533032347
ISIN: LU0533032347
Category Code: NAV
TIDM: STAW LN
Sequence No.: 13438
EQS News ID: 841481

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=841481&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:35aKARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES : Appointment of Geo-Science Consultant
PU
11:35aUS BANCORP : New online resource provides business owners with ethics guidance
PU
11:35aLYXOR JPX-NIKKEI 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED TO USD - ACC : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
11:35aLYXOR S&P 500 UCITS ETF - DIST (USD) : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
11:35aLYXOR FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - DIST : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
11:35aLYXOR RUSSELL 1000 VALUE UCITS ETF - ACC : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
11:35aLYXOR MSCI WORLD COMMUNICATION SERVICES TR UCITS ETF - ACC (USD) : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
11:35aLYXOR $ FLOATING RATE NOTE UCITS ETF - MONTHLY HEDGED TO GBP - DIST : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
11:35aLYXOR MSCI WORLD FINANCIALS TR UCITS ETF - ACC (USD) : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
11:35aLYXOR RUSSELL 2000 UCITS ETF - ACC : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : U.S. proposes barring big tech companies from offering financial services, digital currencies
2CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : CARL ZEISS MEDITEC : is aiming for the upper end of its revenue forecast for the curre..
3HOLD THE BEERS: Budweiser APAC IPO hit by investor push-back
4PEUGEOT : PEUGEOT : PSA sales slide on emerging-market setbacks
5WTI : CRUDE OIL : China June crude oil throughput rises to record on new plants

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About