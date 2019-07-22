Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 07:00am EDT

Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (STAW LN)
Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

22-Jul-2019 / 12:43 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)

DEALING DATE: 19-Jul-2019

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 356.516

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 31185

CODE: STAW LN

ISIN: LU0533032347
ISIN: LU0533032347
Category Code: NAV
TIDM: STAW LN
Sequence No.: 14187
EQS News ID: 844605

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=844605&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:20aCONDOR HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:20aBLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07:20aAP MOELLER MAERSK A/S : Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
AQ
07:20aAPELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS : July 22, 2019 - Apellis Pharmaceuticals Expands Leadership Team, Appoints Lucia Celona as Chief People Officer
PU
07:20aINVESTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED : - Form 8.3 - Barrick Gold Corporation
PR
07:19aAPPLE : Shuts Hong Kong Stores Early as Fears of Lawlessness Rise
DJ
07:18aARROW FINANCIAL : Reports Year-Over-Year Loan Growth of 10.8% and $8.9 million in Q2 Net Income
PR
07:18aInvestors With $2 Trillion in Assets Urge Cement Makers to Cut Emissions
DJ
07:16aCAL-MAINE FOODS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL PHILIPS : ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips sales spurred by rising Chinese healthcare spending
2Oil prices jump after Iran seizes British tanker
3CENTRICA PLC : Centrica Set to Cut Dividend, Sell Oil-And-Gas Unit -The Sunday Times
4Europe stocks gain; oil jumps on Middle East tensions
5CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON : CASINO GROUP: Casino Group has signed an agreement with GBH to sell its subsidiary..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group