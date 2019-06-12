Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 04:25am EDT

Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (TNOW LN)
Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

12-Jun-2019 / 10:23 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)

DEALING DATE: 11-Jun-2019

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 297.257

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 184118

CODE: TNOW LN

ISIN: LU0533033741
ISIN: LU0533033741
Category Code: NAV
TIDM: TNOW LN
Sequence No.: 9896
EQS News ID: 823159

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=823159&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:46aGLASTON CORPORATION : - Managers' Transactions
AQ
04:45aINDITEX INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : Zara owner Inditex shakes off currency drag to post strong profit growth
RE
04:45aLYXOR $ FLOATING RATE NOTE UCITS ETF - DIST : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
04:45aLYXOR UK£ 10Y INFLATION EXPECTATIONS UCITS ETF - ACC : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
04:45aLYXOR BOFAML $ SHORT TERM HIGH YIELD BOND UCITS ETF - DIST : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
04:45aLYXOR EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED TO USD - ACC : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
04:45aLYXOR MSCI ALL COUNTRY WORLD UCITS ETF - ACC (USD) : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
04:45aINSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
04:45aLYXOR SMART CASH - UCITS ETF C-USD : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
04:45aLYXOR CORE IBOXX $ TREASURIES 3-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - DIST : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Proxy advisers lob rare rebuke against Nissan CEO Saikawa
2INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : INDITEX INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : Zara owner Inditex shakes off curr..
3DASSAULT SYSTÈMES : DASSAULT SYSTEMES : targets life sciences with $5.8 billion Medidata deal
4Oil prices fall on weaker demand growth, surprise gain in US crude stocks
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : First Half Pre-Close Trading Update 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About