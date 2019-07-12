Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (TNOW LN)

Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)



12-Jul-2019 / 11:43 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Net Asset Value(s)



FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 11-Jul-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 311.1503 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 179818 CODE: TNOW LN ISIN: LU0533033741



