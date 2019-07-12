Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (TNOW LN)
Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jul-2019 / 11:43 CET/CEST
FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)
DEALING DATE: 11-Jul-2019
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 311.1503
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 179818
CODE: TNOW LN
ISIN: LU0533033741