Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

07/12/2019 | 05:45am EDT

Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (TNOW LN)
Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

12-Jul-2019 / 11:43 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)

DEALING DATE: 11-Jul-2019

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 311.1503

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 179818

CODE: TNOW LN

ISIN: LU0533033741
Category Code: NAV
TIDM: TNOW LN
Sequence No.: 13263
EQS News ID: 840533

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

© EQS 2019
