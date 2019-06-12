Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist (WLDU LN)
Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jun-2019 / 10:23 CET/CEST
FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist
DEALING DATE: 11-Jun-2019
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 138.5534
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 499806
CODE: WLDU LN
ISIN: FR0011669845