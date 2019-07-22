Log in
Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

07/22/2019 | 07:00am EDT

Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist (WLDU LN)
22-Jul-2019 / 12:43 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist

DEALING DATE: 19-Jul-2019

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 140.3796

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 375306

CODE: WLDU LN

ISIN: FR0011669845
Category Code: NAV
TIDM: WLDU LN
Sequence No.: 14183
EQS News ID: 844597

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=844597&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
