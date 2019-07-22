Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist (WLDU LN)
Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jul-2019 / 12:43 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist
DEALING DATE: 19-Jul-2019
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 140.3796
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 375306
CODE: WLDU LN
ISIN: FR0011669845