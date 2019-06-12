Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc (SGQX LN)
Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
12-Jun-2019 / 10:22 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc
DEALING DATE: 11-Jun-2019
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 131.9199
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7960777
CODE: SGQX LN
ISIN: LU1040688639