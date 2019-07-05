Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc (SGQX LN)
05-Jul-2019 / 18:06 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc
DEALING DATE: 04-Jul-2019
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 134.7432
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8339377
CODE: SGQX LN
ISIN: LU1040688639