Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc (SGQX LN)

Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)



05-Jul-2019 / 18:06 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Net Asset Value(s)



FUND: Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc DEALING DATE: 04-Jul-2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 134.7432 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8339377 CODE: SGQX LN ISIN: LU1040688639



